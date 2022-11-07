Showdown in Dixie Valley: Battle over geothermal project pits tiny toad against renewable energy

Construction of the Dixie Valley geothermal project is paused once again. Even after the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals declined to reinstate the January injunction, Ormat voluntarily agreed in August to temporarily suspend construction until Fish and Wildlife Service issues a biological opinion regarding the threat to the Dixie Valley toad, or until the end of the year, whichever comes first. This saga is far from over.

There’s a phrase repeated often in renewable energy circles, and geothermal is no different: There’s no such thing as a free lunch. All electricity generation comes at a cost—the trick is getting the cost-benefit analysis right.

On one hand, there’s the Dixie Valley toad, which lives only in one place in the world and whose continued existence is threatened by the plants. There are also the claims of the Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe. Chairwoman Catherine Williams-Tuni is intimately familiar with the noise from the Stillwater geothermal plant located near the reservation. “You’ll hear it running, and you hear the turbines going,” she tells me when we meet in her office. “I can’t imagine where that plant [Dixie Meadows] is now to where our springs are. How are we going to sit there in the serene beauty? And again, will that scare off the toads?”

On the other hand, Ormat could lose $30 million in revenue over 20 years if the project is not completed by the end of the year—which looks increasingly likely—in addition to the $68 million the company says it has already sunk into the site.

Finally, there are the 12 megawatts of low-carbon energy at stake during an escalating climate crisis that requires urgent decarbonization. (Although the sticker capacity of the Dixie Meadows project is 60 megawatts, Ormat only has immediate plans to build one 12-megawatt plant. As such, they have asked the Bureau of Land Management to amend the project parameters to reflect this more modest plan, and hopefully alleviate concerns that multiple plants would have a greater impact on the hot springs.)

I ask Donnelly about the existential threat the climate crisis poses to biodiversity, which geothermal could play a role in alleviating. “If this was the only place on Earth to produce geothermal energy, that would be an argument to make,” he responds.

He adds that the Center for Biological Diversity does not oppose all geothermal. “There’s geothermal energy all over,” he says. “There’s probably springs that are going to dry up from it. We prioritize certain springs. Not every spring has an endangered toad.”

While the future of the Dixie Meadows geothermal project does, in fact, hinge on this little creature, the same cannot be said of geothermal energy as a whole, which has much bigger technological and regulatory challenges to vanquish. Exploration of the Dixie Meadows site began a decade before the Dixie Valley toad was even recognized as a distinct species. It’s not as though the project should have been pushed through so fast that threats to the toad were overlooked, but should renewable energy projects take over 15 years to explore, permit, and construct amid a climate crisis?

Threatening species with extinction isn’t the best way to win hearts and minds over to geothermal energy. The geothermal industry could start investing more in finding and exploiting hidden geothermal resources to avoid these complications.

In the meantime, Donnelly won’t stop protesting geothermal plants that put biodiversity at risk. In August, the Center for Biological Diversity petitioned to designate the bleached sandhill skipper, a rare butterfly that only lives near the Baltazor Hot Spring, across the road from another geothermal site proposed by Ormat, as an endangered species.

“Geothermal energy is an important part of our clean energy transition,” Donnelly writes in a forwarded press release. “But it can’t come at the cost of extinction.”