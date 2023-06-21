Daniel Casado, tall, bearded, and swathed in dark grays, met me at the tiny airport on Chiloé Island in his camper van. Casado, a photographer and documentarian, is one of the cofounders of Centinela Patagonia, a new organization dedicated to protecting the region’s unique environment.

I had traveled to Chile to join the group on its first expedition to survey the impact of salmon farming in Los Lagos, where the salmon industry was concentrated for years and still maintains a significant presence.

Casado drove us out of the hills to Dalcahue, a quaint fishing town bustling with tourists on summer holiday.

We strolled down to the water to meet the other cofounders: Rafaela Landea, the group’s president, Alessandro Bocconcelli, a gregarious Italian oceanographer emeritus from Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, and Thomas Montt. Montt grew up in Dalcahue, where his father, Pepe Montt, runs a fish export business. Back in the 1980s, Pepe worked at a salmon hatchery, and later built pens for aquaculture companies.

They were busy preparing the Centinela, the boat Pepe loaned the group for the nine-day journey. Its name, which means sentinel, also inspired the group’s name: Centinela Patagonia, or guardian of Patagonia.

The morning we set off dawned cool and overcast. The edges of the narrow channel were choked with aquaculture—sprawling mussel farms with line after line of buoys. We soon passed the first salmon farm. I peered out the window, trying to make sense of something I had only read about.

The farm consisted of a dozen or so square pens in two rows, each roughly 90 by 90 feet. They were covered with nets to keep out birds. At the edges of the floating structure—easily larger than a football field—a foot or two of underwater netting was visible. The pens are essentially submerged cages where young salmon, or smolts, are raised until harvest. As my eyes adjusted to the glare, I could see the silvery fish leaping out of the water.

The open weave of the nets allows water to move through, flushing the pens of excess food and salmon urine and feces. Although sea water should provide the salmon with enough oxygen, most farms also had rafts of oxygen tanks, which are used to increase the amount of dissolved oxygen in the pens. Bocconcelli pointed out the automatic feeders in each pen: narrow tubes spinning around, spitting out kibble-like fish food.

Critics describe these facilities as floating feed lots, but it can be hard to see the extent of that similarity at first, because the farms are mostly underwater, and most of the pollution they produce can’t be seen from a boat. Montt drew my attention to plumes of oily water floating away from some of the farms. When we passed particularly scummy water, Bocconcelli took samples to send away for testing.

The farms were surrounded by floating buoys marking the anchors that attach the pens to the ocean floor. Sea lions often lounged on top, ignoring the spikes or barbed wire meant to deter them. Workers moved around on metal walkways, sometimes stopping to watch us. A few times someone at the farms would radio the boat to ask what we were doing, or pull out a phone to photograph us.

In Quellón, an essential port town for the salmon industry, boats heavy with fish came in, and boats hauling food and equipment departed. A newly constructed farm floated in shallow water, waiting to be towed out to sea. Long tubes ran from holding pens up the beach to processing facilities on shore. Some of the pens sagged into the water under the weight of accumulated kelp and shellfish.

We crossed the Corcovado Gulf to the mainland, the gulf’s namesake volcano rising up to an iconic peak on the horizon, and went ashore on a remote beach. Although there wasn’t a salmon farm in the immediate vicinity, it was littered with plastic detritus, carried there by the wind and waves.